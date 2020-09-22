1/
Karl RALSTON
RALSTON, Karl Keith Karl Keith Ralston son of Flora Ann (Francis) Ralston and William Henry Ralston, born May 3, 1936, in Monroe Township, Adams County, Ohio, departed this life on September 15, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio, at age 84 years. You are invited to share during the visitation at Kettering Assembly of God (2250 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45440) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd. Funeral Services will be held following the visitation and will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial and military honors to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. To help the family celebrate his life you are invited to use Karl's online Book of Memories to share photos, condolences, and memories on his tribute wall at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kettering Assembly of God
SEP
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kettering Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
