RITZ, Sr., Karl Clifford 91, of Raleigh, NC, died 28 April 2020, in his home. He is survived by his 3 children, Karl, Jr., Richard, and Libby, his grandson, Tyler Ashworth, and his wife, Kate Cotten Ashworth, his granddaughter, Hannah Lee Ritz, his great-grandson, Sterling Lee Rigdon, his brother, Harry Ritz and his wife, Mary and their family members, and his brother-in-law, Dr. Harvey Kincaid, Jr., and his wife Nancy and their family members. Born January 7, 1929 to Dr. and Mrs. Harry L. Ritz in Cambridge, Ohio, he was their second child. He graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1947 and went on to college at Ohio University, Ohio State University and the University of Dayton receiving his bachelor's degree. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the US Army in 1953. He met his future wife, Bennie Lee Kincaid, in the summer of 1954 at the University of Texas while attending flight training at San Marcos Airfield. They were married in Houston, Texas on October 9, 1954. He travelled the world as an officer in the US Army serving two tours of duty in Vietnam (1960-61 and 1967-68). Other locations of service were West Germany, Taiwan, Laos, Thailand, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Colorado, and California. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with the V device for Valor, Legion of Merit, Air Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He retired from military service in 1973 at Fort Monroe, VA as a Lt Col. In 1975 he moved with his family to Raleigh, NC where he taught Army ROTC at J. F. Webb High School in Oxford, NC. He completed his master's degree in Guidance Counselling at North Carolina State University. He worked for North Hills Club as a maintenance man and as manager of the club. He retired in 1986 and spent time with his family travelling to attend high school reunions, quilt shows, visit family, and 1st Infantry Division reunions. He was a member of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church volunteering his time to help members of the congregation and the Raleigh community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson, and he loved sitting on his deck and playing with his daughter's dog. Later in life, he was a caregiver for his wife. He lovingly cared for her until her passing in 2018. On October 9, 2017, he celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary, and on January 7, 2020, he celebrated his 91st birthday. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country with honor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral arrangements are on hold. His ashes will be interred with his wife's at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a time to be announced in the future. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020