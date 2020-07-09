1/1
Karla McNEELA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNEELA (nee Bedwell), Karla Karla McNeela, age 63, of Powell, Ohio, passed away July 5, 2020, at the James Cancer Hospital after a prolonged illness. She is preceded in death by mother, Bessie Harphant. Karla is survived by beloved husband, Kevin McNeela; sons, Charles Wolf and Joshua Wolf; father, Larry (Teresa) Bedwell; sisters, Cary Bowman and Lois Bedwell; nephews, Andrew Bowman and Matthew Bowman; and by many cousins and friends. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, she attended Fairmont East High School (Kettering). She worked several years for Cardinal Health and retired from AT&T after 20 years of service. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Burial: Clifton-Union Cemetery, Clifton, Ohio. The family would also like to thank the James Neuro Critical Care Unit for all they did for Karla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Liberty Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved