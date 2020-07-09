McNEELA (nee Bedwell), Karla Karla McNeela, age 63, of Powell, Ohio, passed away July 5, 2020, at the James Cancer Hospital after a prolonged illness. She is preceded in death by mother, Bessie Harphant. Karla is survived by beloved husband, Kevin McNeela; sons, Charles Wolf and Joshua Wolf; father, Larry (Teresa) Bedwell; sisters, Cary Bowman and Lois Bedwell; nephews, Andrew Bowman and Matthew Bowman; and by many cousins and friends. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, she attended Fairmont East High School (Kettering). She worked several years for Cardinal Health and retired from AT&T after 20 years of service. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Burial: Clifton-Union Cemetery, Clifton, Ohio. The family would also like to thank the James Neuro Critical Care Unit for all they did for Karla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics
