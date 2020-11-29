1/
KAROLYN AMROSE
AMBROSE, Karolyn

Age 74, of Tipp City, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Plaquemine, LA, to the late, George and Gladys (Henderson) Samaha. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Frank, Sr.; children, Frank Jr. (Jessica) and Khristine Bell (Tony); and 8 grandchildren she adored (Emily, Lauren and Braden Ambrose, Lee, Christopher, Katherine, and Matthew Turner and Kharrie Bell). For years she was the branch manager at Serex Vending until she retired. She loved the holiday season and cooking; there was always enough food and no one ever left hungry. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Karolyn will be laid to rest

privately at the convenience of the family. Please visit

www.westbrockfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
