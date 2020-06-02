Kash DEATON
DEATON, Kash Age 84, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday May 31, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born, September 19, 1935, in Crockettsville, KY, to the late Millie (Sebastian) and Charlie Deaton. He retired from West Carrollton Parchment Company after 30 years of service; and enjoyed fishing and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 4 sisters. Kash is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Julia A. (Holbrook) Deaton; his children: Rhonda Hohne, Kash "Randy" (Donna) Deaton, Mark (Deanna) Angel, Shari (Curtis) Zahn, Brian (Annette) Angel and Scott (Lori) Deaton; his grandchildren: April, Mark (Erica), Chelsea (Sean), Brody (Na), Amanda (Tyler), Meghan, Drew, Cari, Jacob, Jake, Joe, and Kim; 15 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends, 1-3 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow, with Pastor Carl Carmack officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
JUN
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
June 1, 2020
He will be missed...
mark angel
Grandchild
