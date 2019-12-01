Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathaleen Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathaleen Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathaleen Murphy Obituary
MURPHY (Peck), Kathaleen Frances Kathaleen Frances (Peck) Murphy of Carlisle died at home on November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 17, 1928 in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Asa and Catherine (Teckamyer) Peck. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Florence Estes, Tina Moore, Nancy Murphy and 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary (Neal) Armitage and Helen Wills. She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Murphy, son Terry (Mourine) Murphy, daughter Mary (Maggie) Murphy and a granddaughter, Angie Hauser; 3 sisters; Dorothy (Hobert) Wilder, Marie (Pete) Atkinson, Betty (Wallace) Tutt; 6 brothers; Walter, Bob, Earl, Chester, Albert and Wilbur Peck. Graveside service only will be held at Butler County Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 3 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathaleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -