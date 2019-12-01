|
MURPHY (Peck), Kathaleen Frances Kathaleen Frances (Peck) Murphy of Carlisle died at home on November 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 17, 1928 in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Asa and Catherine (Teckamyer) Peck. She is survived by her 3 daughters; Florence Estes, Tina Moore, Nancy Murphy and 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary (Neal) Armitage and Helen Wills. She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Murphy, son Terry (Mourine) Murphy, daughter Mary (Maggie) Murphy and a granddaughter, Angie Hauser; 3 sisters; Dorothy (Hobert) Wilder, Marie (Pete) Atkinson, Betty (Wallace) Tutt; 6 brothers; Walter, Bob, Earl, Chester, Albert and Wilbur Peck. Graveside service only will be held at Butler County Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 3 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care of Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019