Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Carlyle House
3490 Far Hills Avenue
Kettering, OH
View Map
Katharine FARNBACHER

Katharine FARNBACHER Obituary
FARNBACHER, Katharine W. "Kay" Age 92 formerly of Oakwood, died at her home at the Carlyle House in Kettering on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Wetherbee, her two wonderful husbands, Edgar J. Graef and Kurt S. Farnbacher, and her son, Gary Graef. She is survived by her children, Leslie (Brian) Schrack, Sarah (Rick) Back, and Gretchen (Doug) Miller; grandchildren, James (Heidi) Schrack, Shannon (Todd) Thomas, Steven (girlfriend, April) Back, Abigail (partner, Jeffrey) Miller; great grandchildren, Corah, Adelyn, Juliet Clemmer, her beloved brother Paul (Nola) Wetherbee, and many nieces and nephews. Kay's zest for life was reflected in her love of travel, life-long learning, many volunteer opportunities and clubs including the Friday Afternoon Club. Her joyful laugh was enjoyed by her family, dear friends, and all who knew her. A Wellesley graduate, she was incredibly smart which made choosing a word she Didn't know for the Dictionary Game Very difficult. The family will receive friends at Carlyle House 3490 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or SICSA. The family would like to thank the caring team at Carlyle House and . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements. Burial at Riverview Cemetery, Oakwood.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
