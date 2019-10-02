|
RICE, Katharine P. 89, was born May 7, 1930 and died September 29, 2019 in Dayton, OH. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Charles H. Rice; her parents, Rev. John H. Pernell and Mary Smith Pernell; a brother John Pernell; and a sister, Ruth Pernell Counterman. A life-long resident of Dayton, she received a B.A. In Psychology and Sociology and a M.S. in Counseling from Wright State University. Katharine was a licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC), and worked as a psychotherapist, specializing in child and adolescent counseling, until retirement. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Delta Sociology Honor Society, Chi Sigma Lota Counseling Honor Society & the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her children, the Rev. Dr. Suzanne Rice Deets (Douglas); Rev. Sarah Rice Cason (Kent); Charles Rice (Suzannah); Joseph Rice (Mary); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a sister, Janice Pernell. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. First St., Dayton. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019