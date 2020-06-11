FOOTE (nee: Hymer), Katherine H. 76, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. Born July 14, 1943 in Hamilton, OH, to Alton and Lela (nee: Cox) Hymer, she was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. Katherine was a devoted member of the Tri-County Assembly of God. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dean Foote, she is survived by her two sons, Joshua David Foote of Columbus, OH and Dean (Lucy) Darwin Foote II of Lexington, SC; one brother, Robert (Shirley) Hymer of Fairfield, OH; one grandson, Matthew (Tiffany) Foote and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Cooper Foote. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private services will be held on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Rosenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations are requested to Meals on Wheels by visiting www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 11, 2020.