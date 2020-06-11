Katherine FOOTE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOOTE (nee: Hymer), Katherine H. 76, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. Born July 14, 1943 in Hamilton, OH, to Alton and Lela (nee: Cox) Hymer, she was a 1961 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School. Katherine was a devoted member of the Tri-County Assembly of God. Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dean Foote, she is survived by her two sons, Joshua David Foote of Columbus, OH and Dean (Lucy) Darwin Foote II of Lexington, SC; one brother, Robert (Shirley) Hymer of Fairfield, OH; one grandson, Matthew (Tiffany) Foote and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Cooper Foote. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, private services will be held on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Rosenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations are requested to Meals on Wheels by visiting www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved