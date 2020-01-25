Home

GRUBER, Katherine J. Age 80 of Centerville passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She is the daughter of the late, Leo and Alma Ernst. Kathy is survived by her husband of 58 years, George; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (Paul) Claggett; grandchildren, Gillian, David and Bryce Claggett. She graduated from Stiver's High School in 1957 and UD in 1961 with a bachelor's in education and worked as a realtor with Irongate Realtors. Friends and family may visit from 1:30pm-2:30pm on Saturday, January 25 at St Charles Borromeo, Kettering, followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning 2:30 pm.Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
