JACOBS (Kitchen), Katherine Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 71, surrounded by her family. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 29, 1948 to the late Thomas and Elvira Kitchen, Kathy earned an undergraduate degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Her smile, grace, kindness and forgiving spirit touched everyone she met. Kathy will be remembered for her compassion, unwavering loyalty to her family and friends, and her amazing M & M cookies. She loved her family, the ocean, reading, animals of all shapes and sizes, Dale Earnhardt, Bruce Springsteen, Esther Price chocolate, yellow roses and flea markets. Kathy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Jacobs; her two children, Rachael (Joseph Burns) of St. Louis, and Luke (Amy Hogan) of Columbus; and seven grandchildren Baylen Thiery, Maren Burns, Owen Jacobs, Harper Burns, Quinn Burns, Toby Jacobs and Seth Jacobs. Kathy was never one to be the center of attention and per her wishes, there will be no services. For those who wish to honor her memory, please consider making a donation to your local food pantry.
Published in Journal-News on July 26, 2019