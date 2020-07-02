JOHNSON, Katherine "Ola" Loyola "Ola" Katherine Johnson went home to be with our Lord on June 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6th, from 10:30 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM, at St. Mary Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Masks and social distancing will be in place. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery (Oxford, OH). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Church or the Oxford Senior Center. For full obituary and for online condolences, see www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
. Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Oxford) assisting the family.