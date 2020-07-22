1/1
Katherine LOVELL
LOVELL, Katherine Katherine Lovell, beloved wife, of the late Larry Lovell, for 35 years. Devoted mother, of Linda (Stuart) Edwards, Susan (Jimmy) Haloulos, Nancy (Pete) Zinsmeister, and Larry (Inge) Lovell. Cherished grandmother, of Sarah (Grant) Lohsen, Alan (Jing Jing Zeng) Edwards, Stephen (Pam) Haloulos, Lauren Haloulos, Nathan (Jessica) Zinsmeister, Emily (Steve) Davis, Diane (Nick) Pisani, Racquel Lovell, and Derek Lovell. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and cousin, Richard Ruebush. Katherine passed away on July 18, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Member of Rolling Hills Baptist Church and of the Auxiliary Ladies Elks Golf Club. Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Hamilton) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
