Katherine MANGOLD

MANGOLD, Katherine Ann Age 58, of Dayton, passed away on June 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, John Fischer. Survived by her parents, Mary Katherine Madden (nee Steuer) and Joseph Madden; brother, John Fischer; and step siblings, Scott Madden (Rebekah), Joy Oakes (George), Robert Madden (Jennifer), and Brian Madden (Wydne); and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Kathy worked at Applebee's as a server. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, with Pastor David Ladd officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 pm until the time of service. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
JUL
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
