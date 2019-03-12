|
|
ROBERTS, Katherine Marie Age 87, passed away March 5, 2019. She retired from the VA Hospital as a Personnel Management Specialist. She was preceded in death by husband Leon of 60 years, parents Arthur W. and Christine King, brothers Arthur & Donald, sisters Nancy & Dorothy. Survived by children Gregory, Robyn and Stephanie, one grandson, Bobby Turner, four great-grandchildren Dakoldes, Aliya, Titus and Aubrey; one sister Margaret Barr, brother-in-law Leroy Roberts (Myrna), sisters-in-law Ann Barnett and Barbara Threats, and a host of nieces and nephews. Services 12:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Visitation 11:00 AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019