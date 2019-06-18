SCHINDLER, Katherine E. Age 23 of Hamilton passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 3, 1996, the daughter of Russell Schindler and Susan Davin and was a 2014 graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School. Katherine worked as a server for Lindenwald Station for many years. She was a member of St. Ann Church. Survivors include her parents, Rusty (Tracy) Schindler and Susan (Philip) Wilder; eight brothers and sisters, Brett (Lauren), Riley, and Colleen Schindler, Liam Wilder, Cierra, Jordan, Emarie, and Hanna Grass; grandparents, Harry and Margie Davin and Jerry and Charlotte Schindler; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Ronnie Schindler. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Saturday in St. Ann Church 3000 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45015 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Friday in the Pfirman Center at Badin High School 571 New London Rd. Hamilton, OH 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Ronnie Schindler Memorial Scholarship Fund through Badin High School. Katherine was an organ and tissue donor, helping save many lives. Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary