Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Katherine SEEGER


1951 - 2019
Katherine SEEGER Obituary
SEEGER, Katherine Louise Age 67, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at her residence. Katherine was born in Jackson, KY on September 15, 1951 to James and Nancy (Barnett) Miller. She was formerly employed as a prep cook at The Manchester Inn and retired from Perkins. Katherine enjoyed sewing, craftwork, collecting bells, and loved butterflies. Katherine is survived by her brother, Donald Miller; nephew Walter Miller, nieces Jami Leturgez and Katherine Miller Smith, nephews D. J. Miller, Jerry Miller, Cesco Wilson and Joshua Wilson. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Seeger; parents, James and mother Nancy Miller; brothers James Miller and Jerry Miller and niece Nancy Miller. Funeral Services are 4pm Sunday August 4, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Rev. Dave Bowling officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019
