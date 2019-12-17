Home

SPICER, Katherine Edmondson Lost her second brave battle with breast cancer on December 10, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia Edmondson. She leaves to mourn her son and caregiver, Brian; daughter Amy (Adam) Million; grandson Brady Burnett; sister Janet (Steve) Currin; brothers Paul, Carl, and Dennis Edmondson; sister-in-law-law Anne and many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Kathy was a graduate of Julienne High School ('65) and The Ohio State University (BS '69, MS '96). She was a beloved teacher in Columbus for 40 years. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held December 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm at The Sanctuary, 82 N. High St., Gahanna, OH, 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy's name can be made to the Stephanie Speilman Center at OSU, or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
