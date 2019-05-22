|
SPRIGGS, Katherine E. 68, of Springfield, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Allen View Health Center. Katherine was born February 6, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio to Charles H. and Wanda L. (Craycraft) Foster. She retired from Springfield Binder after many years, and was a member of St. Bernard Church. Survivors include one daughter, Tobi Ann Spriggs; two grandchildren, Jordann and Kennedy; one brother, Chuck (Margaret) Foster; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in church. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 22, 2019