VICKERS (Rayburn), Katherine Rose "Katie" 35, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt, went home to be with her Lord July 5, 2019. She was born October 31, 1983 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of James and Vicki (Hagerman) Rayburn. Katie attended the Hillside Avenue Church of God. She was active in the Special Olympic Program, she lead the TAC Choir and she enjoyed singing and musicals. Her greatest passion in life was to help others. Katie was always there to lend a helping hand in any way she could. She had been employed as a devoted care giver for adults with special needs and was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Survivors include her devoted husband of 15 years; Alan Vickers, her loving parents; Vicki and James Rayburn, one son; Eli James Vickers, siblings; Lucas J. (Monica) Rayburn, Blanchester, Ohio and Annie L (Ryan) Lichtinger, Dublin, Ohio, niece; Grace Robinson, nephews; Taylor and Banx Robinson, Nolan and Everett Rayburn and Ty, Dean and Crosby Lichtinger. Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM Saturday in the Hillside Avenue Church of God with Pastor Larry Cook officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an account for her son Eli. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 11, 2019