Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Union Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine XIDAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine XIDAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine XIDAS Obituary
XIDAS, Katherine Arvanetes Age 87 of Miamisburg formerly of Wilmington, OH passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020. Katherine was born January 21, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK., daughter of the late Louis G. and Helen (Koutsouflakes) Arvanetes. Katherine and her late husband James A. "Jim" Xidas were the owners of the former Manhattan Lounge in Wilmington, OH for more than 50 years. During those years she dedicated her life to serving others alongside her husband. She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. Katherine loved her family, her church, friends and customers. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and loved by all. She is survived by her son Tony and wife Penny Xidas, grandchildren: James A. and wife Melissa Xidas, Christina Xidas, Victoria Xidas, brother; Gregory "Jerry" and wife Sandy Arvanetes, Brother-in-law; Nick and wife Gloria Xidas, nephews; Louis G. (Laurie) Arvanetes, Tas Xidas, Teddy (Kristy) Xidas, niece; Leni (Mark) Beatty and great nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dayton. Ft. Joseph Gingrich officiated. Burial followed at Union Cemetery, Arnold, PA. The family would like to thank and Sycamore Glen Retirement Community for their support and care during this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -