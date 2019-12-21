|
|
BROWN (Anderson), Katheryn S. Age 74 of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born April 30, 1945 in Heidelberg, Kentucky to the late Vergil and Lillian (Cornett) Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Brown; grandsons, Brandon Hobbs and Nathan Brown; brother, Bobby Anderson; and sister, Naomi Wells. She is survived by her sons, Jimmie Brown, Jr., Mark Brown, both of Dayton, and Jeff (Tina) Brown of West Alexandria; grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua, Anthony, Tiffany, Taylor, Summer, and Tyler; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Norma Howard, Billy (Patty) Anderson, and Donnie Sir (Sandy) Anderson; sister-in-law, Martha Anderson; brother-in-law, Darrel Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews. Katheryn enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She will be missed. The family will receive friends Monday, December 23 from 12-2PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, Dayton. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019