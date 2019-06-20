Home

JOHNSON, Kathie D. 65, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Monday June 17th at the Residence of Hunting Court. Kathie was preceded in death by her parents Vertis and Helen (Baker) Joseph, and is survived by three sons: Bradley Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Brandon Johnson. Four sisters: Elaine Fedderman, Donna Wiejecha, Linda Flannery, and Jennifer Joseph-Eversole. She had six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on June 20, 2019
