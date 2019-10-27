|
|
WARNER, Kathie Ann 61, of Springfield, passed away October 24, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 26, 1958 in Springfield, the daughter of Ray and Lucinda (Elam) Keeton. Mrs. Warner was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of God. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her loving family. Kathie had been employed as a nurses aid at the Ohio Masonic Home and Heartland of Springfield. Survivors include four children; William Warner, David Warner, Patrick Keeton and Otis Keeton (Melissa) all of Springfield, three grandchildren; David, Charle and Serenity, two sisters; Wanda Keeton and Judy Blackburn, one bother; Eugene (Joan) Keeton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Phillip Michael Warner in 2008, siblings; Johnny Keeton, Frankie Blackburn, Elaine Amburgy and Shelia Keeton and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the First Pentecostal Church of God, 2328 Old Selma Road with Pastor David Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 27, 2019