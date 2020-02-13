|
|
ALBERT (nee Brown), Kathleen A. 79, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Anna Brown; and her brother, Gerald Brown. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Albert. Her children also survive her, Anita (Gary) Schaengold, James (Kelli) Albert, Douglas (Sloan) Albert; grandchildren, Karah Albert, Alyssa Albert, Ainsley Albert, Maeryn Albert; sister, Susan (Ed) Szymczak; sister in law, Patricia Brown; aunt, Mary Emma Brown; cousin, Robert (Tina) Brown as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a lifetime member of Corinth Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher. She was a Boy & Girl Scout leader and executive secretary at an insurance company as well as an avid genealogist. Friends may call at the Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd. Dayton, OH 45410 on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm with a funeral service at 2pm. Interment held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Corinth Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020