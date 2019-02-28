BASSELL (Kelly), Kathleen "Kathy" Marie Of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Upper Valley Medical Center's Hospice Unit. Kathy was born on November 5, 1956 in Springfield to John and Carol (Oswald) Kelly. Kathy attended St. Bernard School in her early years, later graduating in 1974 from Catholic Central High School. She married Michael Bassell on September 11, 2004. Kathy spent many years as a caregiver for the elderly in the Springfield area, always turning a "job" into friendships. Her favorite role was that of "Grandma Tatey" to her 5 grandchildren. They adored her kid-at-heart nature, assuring them a lifetime of memories. Kathy is survived by her husband, Michael; son, William and daughter-in-law, Sarah (Morris) Herzog, all of Springfield; daughter, Sarah (Herzog) and son-in-law Joseph Schroeder, Weston; grandchildren, Aaron, Julia, & Lacy Schroeder, all of Weston; Peyton & Kailee Herzog, Springfield; father, John Kelly, Springfield, sisters, Christine Callahan, Springboro and Mary (Steve) Cornell, Springfield; brother, Joseph (Heidi) Kelly, Bellefontaine, two nieces, two nephews, a step-daughter Jessica (Lejon) Ratchford, Huber Heights; and step-children Eric (Amy) Bassell, Springfield and Kenneth, Troy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Oswald) Kelly on June 5, 2016 and son, Mark William Herzog, on January 3, 1980. Friends will be received on Friday, March 1st from 4-7 at Conroy Funeral Home, Springfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 2nd at 11am at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Final interment will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Springfield, beside her first-born son, Mark William. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathy's honor may be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital or the . Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary