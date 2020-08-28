1/
Kathleen BRENTLINGER
1957 - 2020
BRENTLINGER, Kathleen A. 63, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born February 1, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn & Janice (Schwab) Edwards. She was involved in Clark County 4H. She worked 28 years for Greenon schools. She was a member of the Sun Dial Garden Club. She was involved in the family Farm Market and was known for her love of gardening & floral arrangements. She is survived by her father, Glenn; her husband of 40 years, Thomas Brentlinger; two sons, Nathan (Jennifer) Brentlinger, Howard (Angela) Brentlinger; granddaughters, Brianna, Katie, Adisann, Reese & Quinn; two brothers, Jeff (Vicki) & David (Dona) Edwards; a sister, Bonnie Edwards; brother-in-law, Ray (Terri) Brentlinger; sister-in-law, Linda (Tony) Dawes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Janice. Visitation will be 5-8 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Clark County 4H Endowment, P.O. Box 444, Springfield, Ohio 45501. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
