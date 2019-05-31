Home

Kathleen CHANDLER

Kathleen CHANDLER Obituary
CHANDLER, Kathleen 61 of Miami Township passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at . She was born March 1, 1958 in Dayton, the daughter of Edward and Thelma (Barhorst) Luebke. She was a nurse for 40 years at St Elizabeth Medical Center and later at Dayton Children's Health Clinic. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Phillip. She is survived by her siblings, John Luebke, Carol (Harry) Coy and Jim Luebke. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 12:00pm at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. She will be missed by many different circles of Friends and Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
