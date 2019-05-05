CHILDERS, Kathleen Ruth Age 60, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Austin, Texas on September 18, 1958, the daughter of Robert Louis and Ruth (Chase) Childers, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee Childers. Kathleen is survived by her brother, Steven D. Childers; her sister-in-law, Sharon (Mrs. Robert L.) Childers; nieces and nephews, Robbie Childers, Lori Childers, Carrie Wolfe, Jennifer Childers, Tamisha Alexander, Falisha Rowell, Jason Toth and several great nieces and nephews. She was a member of Aley United Methodist Church and an active member of the United Methodist Women. Kathleen was a graduate of Stebbins High School, Class of 1976 and was employed by the Department of Defense for 30 years. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Kathleen's final resting place will be in Aley Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary