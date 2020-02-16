Home

DORN, Kathleen June ASHTABULA - Age 74, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ashtabula. Our caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend also was a Snowhill Elemen. teacher and Wittenberg grad. Preceded in death by Debra Lynn, her daughter with George J. Dorn. Survived by sons Glenn and Gary Dorn, grandchildren, brother and sister, nieces and nephews and families. We'll remember our love while recalling the animals she rehabilitated. A condolences page is at Blessingcremation.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
