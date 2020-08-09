1/1
Kathleen EASTERLING
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EASTERLING (Greenwood), Kathleen Patricia 68, passed away on July 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Dayton. Kathy was born March 18, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Jean Greenwood, both of whom preceded her in death. Kathy is survived by her husband Larry; her favorite (and only) daughter, Stacey Wayt (Randall Greenland); brother, Ted (Gina) Greenwood; sister, Anne (Mike) Derenzo; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her strength, perseverance, wit and thoughtfulness were unmatched. She was described by many as a delight, an inspiration and a blessing, for which she will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A Private Family Celebration of Life will follow. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved