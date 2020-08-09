EASTERLING (Greenwood), Kathleen Patricia 68, passed away on July 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Dayton
. Kathy was born March 18, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Jean Greenwood, both of whom preceded her in death. Kathy is survived by her husband Larry; her favorite (and only) daughter, Stacey Wayt (Randall Greenland); brother, Ted (Gina) Greenwood; sister, Anne (Mike) Derenzo; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her strength, perseverance, wit and thoughtfulness were unmatched. She was described by many as a delight, an inspiration and a blessing, for which she will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A Private Family Celebration of Life will follow. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com