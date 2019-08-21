|
|
ELDRIDGE (Trost), Kathleen Jo "Kathy" Passed away peacefully at 8:35 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 70. She was a graduate of Troy High School ('67) and Miami Jacobs ('69) and spent 41 years working for Miami Valley Hospital where she retired in 2009. In 1974, she married Joe David Eldridge and they lived together in Dayton for those 44 years. Joe David lovingly cared for her for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and enjoyed spending time with her husband and friends at the Milton Athletic Club in Dayton. Kathy enjoyed reading and travel her most memorable trip being a cruise to Hawaii with Joe David. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Joseph Trost, maternal grandparents Ernest and Fannie Hall, and paternal grandparents Christopher and Elizabeth Trost. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years and their three children David Michael (Rebecca) Eldridge of Phoenix, Arizona; Stephen Frederick (Rachel) Eldridge of Dayton, Ohio; Lisa Marie (Ben) Torres of Centerville, Georgia along with her 9 beautiful grandchildren whom brought her the biggest smiles and gave her so much pride: Keegan, Scarlett, Persephone, Miriam, William, Eleanor, Donovan, Solomon, and Gwendolyn. She is also survived by her sister Vicki (Fred) Elliott of Troy, brother-in-law Floyd (Erin) Eldridge of Lebanon, and father-in-law William M. Eldridge of Dayton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to for her care and comfort in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , in Memory of Kathy Eldridge, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Kathy will be greatly missed by all. For family and friends who would like to pay final respects, services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont 648 Watervliet Ave. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 AM. Kathy's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, August 23, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019