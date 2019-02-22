|
ERDMAN, Kathleen Kay "Kathy" 63, of Springfield, passed away February 19, 2019 at Dayspring of Miami Valley. She was born August 12, 1955 in Dayton, daughter of Charles and Della (Bailey) Burchfield. Kathy was a member of Potter's House Church, and she enjoyed shopping, puzzles, and having coffee with friends. Survivors include son, Ryan (Mandy) Thornsberry of Springfield; daughter, Meagan (Chris) Cummins of Columbus; grandchildren, Allexis, Casey, Hanna Thornsberry, Jordin, Noah, Elisabeth Bellew, Cadie, Daniel Cummins; sisters, Karen (Darryl) Allen, Anita (Danny) Harper; brother, Gary (Karen) Burchfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Rick Burchfield, and her parents. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Potter's House Church, 3551 S. Limestone St. Springfield, with Pastor Bob Wilson officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 22, 2019