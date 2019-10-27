Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St.Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
6245 Wilmington Pike
Centerville, OH
1959 - 2019
Kathleen Fletcher Obituary
FLETCHER, Kathleen Theresa "Kathy" Went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 25, 2019 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathleen was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 3, 1959 to William M. and Janet R. (Kinzeler) Carey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Gerard (1960). She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Michael, and their three children, James, Kara and Rachel Fletcher. She is also survived by brother Paul (Sandy) Carey, sister, Marianne (Keith) Bennett, brother Bill (Penny) Carey, brother-in-law David (Marcia) Fletcher, sister-in-law Jane (David) Ortman, brother-in-law Mark (Sara) Fletcher and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kathleen graduated from Alter High School in 1977 and University of Dayton in 1980 with a degree in Political Science. She worked at WPAFB for 32 years before retiring 1 January 2019. Kathleen enjoyed traveling with her family, making trips to Aruba, Hawaii, Paris and Ireland. She loved attending her daughter Rachel's many sporting events. Kathleen's idea of a perfect day was spending time with her husband and her three children, eating, laughing, playing games and watching movies. Her husband Michael, was the love of her life, and her three children meant everything to her. Kathleen was a lifelong UD Flyers fan and also loved Ohio State and the Cincinnati Bengals. Even when she was sick, she would always remind the family to turn on the football games or any other desired sporting event. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage and was a devout Catholic who lived her life with a strong faith. There will be visitation from 4-7pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 1030am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St.Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's , or PanCan.org. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses of Ohio's and Dr. Safa, and all the loving nurses at Kettering Cancer Center. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
