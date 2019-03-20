Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Kathleen Fourman


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FOURMAN, Kathleen J. "Kay" 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1925, in Covington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Stella (Alexander) Adams. On July 19, 1944, she married the love of her life, Kenneth C. Fourman and together they shared 72 beautiful years of marriage until his passing on October 18, 2016. Kay was a devoted wife and for over 17 years, was the sole caretaker of Kenneth after his stroke. Her dedication and love for her family shined through in everything she did. She and Kenneth were blessed with three children, Susan (Jack) Draper, Steve (Vicki) Fourman and Scott (Pennie) Fourman. She was further blessed with five grandchildren, Kevin Draper, Kelly (Shawn) Gray, Todd (Christie) Fourman, Randy (Amanda) Fourman and Jeffrey (Alexis) Fourman; and 13 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Katelyn, Mikhayla, Amy, Colten, Brandon, Owen, Addisyn, Landon, Ellie, Kam, Luke and Abby. Kay is also survived by a special nephew, David Miller and numerous other nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, Kay is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Adams and sister, Jane Miller. Kay retired from Olan Mills as the plant secretary for over 20 years. She was an avid sports fanatic and especially loved spending her winters at her home in Lake Placid, Florida with her husband. Kay was also a member of the Northridge United Methodist Church where she leaves behind many friends. Above all else, she was a wonderful mother who dearly loved her grandchildren and keeping up with all of their activities. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with a viewing one hour prior to service. Rev. Ken Woode officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Kay's family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen, Community Mercy Hospice, Dr. Ahern and Dr. Mormon, nurses Caroline and Amy and the Springfield Regional Medical Center nurses for their caring support and comfort though this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave #400, Springfield, OH 45504. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
