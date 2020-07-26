1/1
Kathleen GILL
1930 - 2020
GILL, Kathleen B. Age 90, of Hamilton, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Berkeley Square Healthcare. She was born in Hamilton, on March 14, 1930, the daughter of Wilfred C. and Nellie (Stedman) Brookes. She married James C. Gill on April 21, 1951, in Hamilton and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2013. Kathleen had been the office manager in her husband's CPA firm. She was a life- long member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She is survived by two sons, Lawrence (Cathy) Gill, Hamilton and James C. (Bonnie) Gill, Fountain Inn, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Lauren, Caitlin, Courtney, Matthew and Michael and two great-grandchildren, Sofie and Lily. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Edwin, Robert and Frederick and two sisters, Marjorie and Marian. Private services will be held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. 6h Street. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
