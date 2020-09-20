1/1
KATHLEEN GRISSOM
GRISSOM (Sheehan), Kathleen Katheen Grissom (Sheehan) went to be with The Lord on September 16th at Carlyle House. She was a previous resident of Bethany Village Retirement Center. Katy's first husband, Dick Fosler, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, John Grissom Sr.; her four step-children, John Grissom, Jr. (Donna), Jo Lortz (David), Steve Grissom (Peggy), Carol Slone; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law Marilyn Sheehan and four nieces and a nephew. Katy was a previous Real Estate Broker, world traveler, animal lover and a 1945 graduate of John H. Patterson Co-op High School. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A private service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Final Inurnment will be at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
