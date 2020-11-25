HALL, Kathleen E.



79, of Springfield, died November 23, 2020, in Hospice of



Dayton. She was born December 4, 1940, in Springfield, OH, to Paul E. and Nellie F. (Brumfield) Hughes. Kathy



retired in 1994 from BOMAG, USA as a Sales Administrator



after 36 years of service. She was a member and trustee of the Springfield Teamsters



Retirees, YMCA, most of all she was a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren, who brought her much joy. Survivors include her husband, Robert H.; a daughter, Nicole (Ronald) Ratliff; a sister, Joan (Tony) Marzullo; a brother, Charles (Diana) Hughes; 7 grandchildren, Rayden, Korbin, Rodney, Olivia, Ronnie, Mikayla and Carolyn; a great-granddaughter, Spencer; special friend, Yvonne



and Fred Hackley. Preceded in death by three brothers,



Larry, Paul and Jim Hughes; Due to COVID there will be a limited visitation and social distancing where only 7 to 10 people, at a time, will be allowed in the building beginning at 12:00 to 1:30 Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. There will be no formal memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store