1/1
Kathleen HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALL, Kathleen E.

79, of Springfield, died November 23, 2020, in Hospice of

Dayton. She was born December 4, 1940, in Springfield, OH, to Paul E. and Nellie F. (Brumfield) Hughes. Kathy

retired in 1994 from BOMAG, USA as a Sales Administrator

after 36 years of service. She was a member and trustee of the Springfield Teamsters

Retirees, YMCA, most of all she was a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren, who brought her much joy. Survivors include her husband, Robert H.; a daughter, Nicole (Ronald) Ratliff; a sister, Joan (Tony) Marzullo; a brother, Charles (Diana) Hughes; 7 grandchildren, Rayden, Korbin, Rodney, Olivia, Ronnie, Mikayla and Carolyn; a great-granddaughter, Spencer; special friend, Yvonne

and Fred Hackley. Preceded in death by three brothers,

Larry, Paul and Jim Hughes; Due to COVID there will be a limited visitation and social distancing where only 7 to 10 people, at a time, will be allowed in the building beginning at 12:00 to 1:30 Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. There will be no formal memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved