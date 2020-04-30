|
HOLL, Kathleen "Kitty" 98, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1922, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Clarence O. and Altha (Chase) Noel. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Max Dixon a WWII pilot who was shot down during the war and killed in 1945, her second husband of 55 years, John Holl, her son Michael Dixon, and son-in-law, Dean Callison. Kitty graduated from Springfield High School in 1940. She enjoyed her career at WPAFB, Ohio Edison and Wittenberg University working in various accounting departments. Kitty was active in her earlier years she was active in Job's Daughters achieving Honored Queen and stayed involved with the Eastern Stars throughout her life. She enjoyed collecting Colbalt Glass, writing poetry, dancing, doing crossword puzzles and going to garage sales. Kitty was also known to enjoy watching Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State football games. She and John enjoyed 15 years of retirement living in Florida. Kitty is survived by daughters: Barbara (Holl) Callison, grandson, Drayton Callison, granddaughter and her husband, Christin and Tony Harris, great grandsons: Dean Harris and Rylan Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends and caregivers from Pathways at the Ohio Masonic Home. Private services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. with live stream through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be sent to Made to Love (www.made-to-love.org) an organization that supports education and job creation in Haiti. Online expressions of sympathy and links to her video tribute may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020