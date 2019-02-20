HOOK, Kathleen J. Age 72 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 6, 1946 to the late Alphonse C. and Margaret (Elfner) Hook in Springfield. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Joanne) Hook and Carl (Sharon) Hook; sister, Doris (Chet) Campbell; sister-in-law, Diane Hook and brothers-in-law, Bob Hull, Robert Shay, and Tom Tosi. Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother, Terry Hook; sisters: Joyce Hull, Carolyn Shay, and Charlene Tosi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Mueller Residential Center, Red Cottage for their dedicated and excellent care of Kathy for the last 33 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Kathy will be laid to rest next to her parents at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mueller Residential Center in honor of Kathy. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary