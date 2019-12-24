|
JONES, Kathleen 89 of Hamilton, arrived in Heaven with a dance on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born to George and Mary Jones in Hyden, KY where she was raised. She married Rev. William Jones on Dec. 13, 1963 in Covington, KY. He preceded her into eternal life along with her parents and four siblings. Firm in her faith, Kathleen was a strong example of the love of Jesus Christ and a member of Crossfire Church of Hamilton. She is survived by five children: Lynn (Donna) Davis, David (Janet) Lynch, Brian (Bonnie) Jones, Tracy (Doan) Jones and Veronda (Robert) Bradley; two siblings: Verna Morgan and Larry (Mary) Jones; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends. Celebration of life services will be held at Calvary Church. Her son, Brian Jones, Pastors Bradley Allen and Diane Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation is Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church with service at 1 p.m. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 24, 2019