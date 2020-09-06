KATHLEEN JONES

1/1
JONES (Brelsford), Kathleen Linda Kathleen Linda (Brelsford) Jones, age 82, of Springfield, passed peacefully on August 31, 2020. She was born in Springfield on June 21, 1938, daughter of the late Charles and Lura (Davis) Brelsford. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Marvin Jones; sister, Barbara Brumfield; brother, Ronald Brelsford; daughter, Joyce Escobar; two sons, David (Eva Wylie) and Brian (Kathy) Haley; four step-daughters, Lynda (Milan) Kennedy, Vicki Lorton, Lisa (Travis) Greenwood and Carol (Fred) Biggs and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ron Brumfield. A private family graveside will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery, where she will be inurned with her grandmother, Flossie Davis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pink Ribbon Girls (www.pinkribbongirls.org) or to the Columbus Zoo Fund (https://give.columbuszoo.org/commemorative-gifts.) Donations made in Kathleen's name will go to support The Wilds Butterfly Habitat. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Kathleen's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
