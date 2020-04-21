|
|
KINNISON (Davis), Kathleen G. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She worked for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital in housekeeping. Kathleen was a member of the Vandalia Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her sons: Anthony Kinnison of Dayton, Gregory Kinnison of Dayton, daughter: Belinda (Kevin) Mundhenk of KY, grandchildren: Chase Smith, Cheyenne (John) Dyer, great grandchildren Jesse Wion and Stephen Caldwell of MO, niece: Marsha (Jesse) Ryles of Dayton, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary (Conway) Davis, husband: Ronald Kinnison, siblings: Allen Liles, Jack Davis, Dale Davis, Mary Fields, Nancy Harris and grandson: Gregory Combs. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held privately at Kindred Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses online at JW.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020