Kathleen LANDIS
More Obituaries for Kathleen LANDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen LANDIS


1948 - 2020
Kathleen LANDIS Obituary
LANDIS, Kathleen "Kathy" Age 71, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Kettering Hospital, with family by her side. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 31, 1948, to the late Bertie (Bartram) and William Harrison. She retired from Monarch Marking after more than 20 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Mike Landis; and a great-granddaughter, Claire Landis. Kathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, George B. Landis; her daughter, Brenda Wells; her step-son, Mike (Marion) Landis; 3 grandchildren, Matt (Chelsea) Landis, Kevin (Ashley) O'Connor and Nick Stivers; 5 great-grandchildren, Mike III, Aiden, Everleigh, Owen, Isla, Eli and Rylee; 2 brothers, Gary (Sue) Harrison and William Harrison, special cousins, Carol (Wayne) Scott and Janet (Dale) Filbrun; many nieces, nephews and friends, that she dearly loved. A Private Celebration of Life will be held with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
