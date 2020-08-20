1/1
KATHLEEN LENOVER
LENOVER, Rev. Dr. Kathleen Kathleen's belief was that her own higher self, before birth, chose her parents, family, lifestyle, body type and friends. This was for the purpose of her soul's evolution. Born to Russell Lenover and Henrietta Kuper, Kathleen lived her early years in her grandmother's boarding house. The youngest of three, she adored her older brothers, Louie and Dink. Graduating from Catholic grade and high school, Kathleen joined the Sisters of Charity where she taught in inner city schools for 13 years. Upon exiting the Order, Kathleen worked in financial planning services helping thousands of clients create and retain wealth. She founded KTL Financial Group and personally earned the gold standard designation of being a CFP Certified Financial Planner, Certified Estate Planning Professional, Certified Senior Advisor, and Certified Financial Coach. A lover of all religious and spiritual traditions, Kathleen immersed herself in the teachings of New Thought in general and Religious Science specifically, first becoming a licensed practitioner and then an ordained minister with Centers for Spiritual Living and Mile Hi Church in Lakewood, CO. Kathleen founded Education for Abundant Living, a focus ministry with the mission of supporting spiritually-minded people in creating a prosperous and abundant life. She later earned her Doctor of Divinity. As well, Kathleen loved to dance, travel the world and write. A prosperity columnist with Science of Mind magazine, her newest book, "I Am Perfect for this: Reflections for Entrepreneurs," will be released posthumously. In the introduction to her book Kathleen wrote, "I have come to realize my legacy is blessed with unusual life experiences, an intense desire for personal growth and a hunger to make a positive difference." Kathleen is survived by her brother, Louie (Patty), of Springfield, OH, her niece, Scarlet Runyon, her nephew, Tony Lenover, and a myriad of loving friends. A Celebration of Kathleen's life will be held on August 24 at 10 AM MT with Dr. David Goldberg officiating. To join online, please visit her obituary at HoranCares.com. She will be laid to rest in Springfield, OH. Contributions in Kathleen's memory can be made to The Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation, www.ScienceofMindArchives.com or the Sisters of Charity, www.srcharitycinti.org. Or buy yourself something beautiful that brings you joy and hold Kathleen in your heart. For all that has been, thanks. For all that will be, yes!

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
To join online, visit her obituary at HoranCares.com
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
August 19, 2020
I knew Kathleen as a light and a person who loved life. She embraced every opportunity to enjoy her friends and family whether that be over a good meal or traveling somewhere. She loved ballroom dancing and when I knew her, she did it as often as possible. She had a beautiful smile that reached her eyes. I have very fond memories of Kathleen. She will be in my prayers.
Rene Sheridan
Coworker
August 19, 2020
A beautiful and inspiring woman of
God. A person with deep soul stirring beliefs and the courage to
Live out her beliefs.
Rev. Barbara Anthony, a sister in Christ

Rev. Barbara Anthony
Friend
