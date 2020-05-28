|
|
LEWIS (Bulman), Kathleen Marie Age 55, of Springboro, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1965, in Akron, OH, to Cornelius and Mildred (Legner) Bulman. Kathy was a recreational therapist, and was an avid cyclist, outdoors person, creative chef, and doting wife and mother. Kathy attended Kent State University, earning a degree in recreational therapy. Kathy was preceded in death by her father and sister, Margaret Gasper. She is survived by her husband Robert and sons Robert Jr., Nicholas, and Christopher; siblings, Mary Griggs (Joe), Cornelius and Francine (Anderson), Millie Johnson (Bart), Joseph and Gertrude (Combs), Elizabeth O'Mara (Jerry), and Frank and Tammy (Vekas); brother-in-law, Joe Gasper; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 5-8pm on Friday, May 29, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Saturday, May 30, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, OH. Kathy's family would like to thank all the first responders for their help. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020