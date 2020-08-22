1/1
Kathleen LINTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINTON (Mastbaum), Kathleen Jo 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Kettering Fairmont West High School and from Miami University. She spent over 20 years teaching elementary and middle school, specializing in reading. Kathy was passionate about her family, lifelong friends, her daughters, hosting parties, making holidays special, and shopping. Kathy is survived by her parents, Joseph and Patricia Mastbaum (Dayton, OH), brother John (Libby) Mastbaum (Beavercreek, OH), sister-in-law, Barbara Linton (Dayton, OH), daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Donaldson (Seattle, WA), daughter, Holly Fissel (Columbus, OH), her four grandchildren, Reece and Addison Donaldson (Seattle, WA), Isaac and Anna Fissel (Columbus, OH), and former husband, Jim Linton (Southport, NC). A small memorial service for the family will be held on Friday, September 4th. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved