LOWMAN, Kathleen G. Of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Donnie Lowman; step son Greg Mason Jr., son Johnathan Lowman; daughter Suzanne Lowman; and daughter Cheyanne Lowman; father Lynn Selby and mother Sheila Selby; sister Sheila Curtis, sister Michelle Shaw and sister Nina Schroeder. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Lowman family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2019
