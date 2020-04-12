|
MILLER, Kathleen Orr Age 96 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Wilmington Place. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 1983, and by her parents, Roscoe and Elma Orr. She is survived by three children: Cynthia St. Denis of Troy, Michael Miller and wife Mary of Cincinnati, and Phillip Miller of Dayton. Six grandchildren also survive her: Gavin St. Denis, Megan St. Denis, Joshua Means and wife Hannah, Keith Miller, Mallary Means, and Kaydee Miller, as do two great-grandchildren; Victoria and Blake, a brother, Charles Orr and wife Barbara of FL, three nephews and a niece. Kathleen was a longtime member of The Orchard Park Child Conservation League and Hale United Church of Christ. She was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and loved attending their events. Interment of cremains will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kathleen's memory can be made to Lord's Gym Ministries at https://lordsgymministries.org. Services are in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020