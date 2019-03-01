MURPHY, Kathleen Ann 72, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away February 26, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Patrick M. Murphy, with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage. Born in Springfield, OH, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Joan (Watkins) Benston. Kathleen was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Central High School, Springfield, OH. She was employed by Berks County Assessment Office as an office manager for 20 years, retiring in 2013. Kathleen was a parishioner of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading, PA. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, and spending time with her dog, Molly. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Shawn, husband of Deborah Murphy, Yorktown, VA; and Kevin M., husband of Nina Murphy, Reading. She was also survived by 4 siblings, John M., husband of Nancy Benston, OH; Mark S., husband of Carol Benston, FL; Dennis A., husband of Sherry Benston, OH; David P., husband of Paula Benston, IN; 5 grandchildren, Haley, Maxwell, Riley, Alex and Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1018 N. 8th St., Reading, PA 19604, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary